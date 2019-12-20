Scotland felt the effects of some extreme winter weather in the past week as high winds and heavy rain battered the country.

Severe weather events like this, which are happening more frequently as our climate changes, can have a serious impact on historic buildings, making them less wind and watertight and increasing vulnerability to decay.



Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is harnessing the use of innovative science and technology to help better understand these risks, and inform conservation works to protect historic buildings from the impacts of climate change.

Recently, scientists at HES have been applying these techniques to Broughty Castle in Dundee, which is cared for by HES.



The castle – the ‘strong point on the Tay’ – was built in 1490 to defend Scotland against a gathering English navy. It now houses a museum run by Leisure and Culture Dundee with exhibitions on the life and times of Broughty Ferry, its people and surrounding environment.

Historic sites like Broughty Castle in Dundee are increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events