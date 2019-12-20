Former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson is to interview Piers Morgan as part of a series of special broadcasts on LBC radio over the festive period.

The Edinburgh MSP will host five episodes of ‘An Inconvenient Ruth’ during Christmas week, which will also include guests such as former chancellor George Osborne, Labour peer Dame Joan Bakewell, forensic anthropologist Professor Dame Sue Black and businesswoman Baroness Martha Lane-Fox.

The station said the programme would “look behind the public façade to uncover the achievements, challenges, victories and disappointments of her five leading guests.”

In the first show on Monday, December 23, Osborne, who now edits the London-based Evening Standard newspaper, will reveal what he really thinks of Boris Johnson, how he found the Conservative party woefully outdated when he joined and his honest opinion about Theresa May.

Davidson said: "I started my career in radio and, as a former journalist, I have always loved pressing people to tell their stories.”

“When LBC asked me to get behind the mic again this Christmas, I jumped at the chance. These interviews are a peek behind the curtain in the lives of some of the most successful people in the country.”

She added: From all sorts of backgrounds and choosing wildly differing paths, you'll hear about their world-beating exploits, but also the dark times too. Covering the whole story of their lives, we'll discuss the opportunities, triumphs, compromises, failures and inconvenient truths behind some of Britain's most prominent people."

Davidson announced she was unlikely to stand for re-election as MSP for the Edinburgh Central seat in the 2021 election after resigning as leader of the party in August.

However, she has hinted she could make a bid for leader of the UK party when the Tories are in opposition at Westminster.

Tom Cheal, LBC’s managing editor, said: “Ruth is one of the most straight-talking and no-nonsense politicians - and we welcome her to LBC. Combined with her background as a journalist, she is the perfect choice to get under the skin of our five guests.”

An Inconvenient Ruth will be broadcast every weeknight from Monday, December 23 at 9pm on LBC.