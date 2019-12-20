Govanhill-based South Seeds is hosting workshops to educate and inform the local community about the reality of climate change and how we can all do our bit, writes Ann Wallace.

A GLASGOW energy awareness and food growing project is bringing climate change to the high street.

South Seeds, based in Govanhill on the south side of the city, has been working with its community to help improve the look and feel of the area for many years, through a range of ‘green’ initiatives.



Its community garden, for example, created on the disused tennis court at Queen’s Park recreation ground, helps local people learn more about growing food and reducing waste; and its tool library, which allows residents to borrow DIY and gardening equipment, saves them money and avoids unnecessary use of the natural resources that go in to manufacturing.



This year, South Seeds has added climate change workshops which help people answer the question increasingly on everyone’s lips.

“Many people come to the workshops knowing a great deal already, but the overriding question is always – what can I do that will really make a difference?” explains manager Lucy Gillie.

“This last year has been a phenomenal one for climate change – there has been much movement on policy and governments across the world have set carbon reduction targets but what does it actually mean for people here in Glasgow and across Scotland?

“Carbon footprint is such an abstract term, so the workshops are about putting it into some kind of context.”