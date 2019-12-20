A controversial policy which allows MI5 to authorise informants to commit serious criminal offences – potentially including murder, kidnap and torture – is lawful, a tribunal has ruled.

But the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) said “this does not mean that (MI5) has any power to confer immunity from liability under either the criminal law or the civil law”.

READ MORE: Documentary explores lives of a traitor and a leading MP

Four human rights organisations took legal action against the Government over a policy they claimed “purports to permit (MI5) agents to participate in crime” and effectively “immunises criminal conduct from prosecution”.

Privacy International, Reprieve, the Committee on the Administration of Justice, and the Pat Finucane Centre asked the IPT to declare the policy unlawful and grant an injunction “restraining further unlawful conduct”.

But, in a ruling on Friday, the tribunal ruled by a 3-2 majority that MI5, also known as the Security Service, does have the power to authorise the commission of criminal offences by informants.

In the majority ruling, IPT president Lord Justice Singh said MI5 has “an implied power” under the Security Service Act 1989 “to engage in the activities which are the subject of the policy under challenge”.

But he added: “It is important to appreciate that this does not mean that it has any power to confer immunity from liability under either the criminal law or the civil law … on either its own officers or on agents handled by them.

READ MORE: SAS and Black Watch soldiers accused of war crimes amid claims of cover-up

“It does not purport to confer any such immunity and has no power to do so.”

Announcing the decision, Lord Justice Singh said: “This case raises one of the most profound issues which can face a democratic society governed by the rule of law.”