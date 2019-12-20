MPs have voted overwhelmingly for Boris Johnson’s law to ‘get Brexit done’, meaning the UK is now set to leave the European Union on January 31.

The Prime Minister autographed orders papers in the Commons for Tory MPs after the historic result was announced.

A week after a Tory landslide at the general election, the new House of Commons voted by 358 to 234 in favour of the general principles of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB), a majority of 124.

It was a stark contrast to the gridlock and knife-edge votes of the last parliament, when first Theresa May and then Mr Johnson were thwarted by a cross-party alliance hoping to delay or reverse Brexit.

The approval at second reading means the WAB goes forward to a more detailed committee stage examination in the New Year, with three days set down from January 7.

Opposition parties had complained the timetable was too compressed for proper scrutiny, but MPs later confirmed it by voting 353 to 243 for the programme motion, a majority of 110.

The votes came just hours after the Scottish Government said it was recommending that Holyrood should withhold its consent on the WAB, teeing up a constittuional clash.

It means Westminster will almost cerainly end up imposing the legislation on Scotland without the consent of the Scottish Parliament, despite the law involving devolved areas.

The Sewel convention says Westminster will not "normally" legislate in devolved areas without Holyrood's express permission, but this is not legally enforceable, only a political tradition.

Opening the debate on the WAB this morning, Mr Johnson had insisted the Leave and Remain labels of the last four years were now defunct, and the country should “move on”.

He told MPs the Bill should not be seen as a victory for one party or faction.

He said: "This is the time when we move on and discard the old labels of Leave and Remain.

"In fact, the very words seem tired to me - as defunct as Big-enders and Little-enders, or Montagues and Capulets at the end of the play.

"Now is the time to act together as one reinvigorated nation, one United Kingdom, filled with renewed confidence in our national destiny and determined at last to take advantage of the opportunities that now lie before us."

Mr Johnson said: "We will be able to move forward together. The Bill ensures that the implementation period must end on January 31 with no possibility of an extension.

"And it paves the path for a new agreement on our future relationship with our European neighbours based on an ambitious free-trade agreement, with no alignment... on EU rules, but instead control of our own laws and close and friendly relations."

Mr Johnson added: "Now is the moment to come together and write a new and exciting chapter in our national story, to forge a new partnership with our European friends, to stand tall in the world, to begin the healing for which the whole people of this country yearn."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn labelled the Government's handling of Brexit as a "national embarrassment" since 2016, as he said his party "recognises the clear message" from voters at the election but confirmed Labour will not support the Bill.

He said Mr Johnson was offering a "terrible" Brexit deal, adding: "Labour will not support this Bill as we remain certain there is a better and fairer way for this country to leave the European Union.

"One which would not risk ripping our communities apart, selling out our public services or sacrificing hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process.

"This deal is a road map for the reckless direction in which the Government and our Prime Minister are determined to take our country."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said Mr Johnson was "blindly hurtling towards the cliff-edge" with his "deeply damaging" Brexit plans, arguing it would leave people poorer.

He said: "This legislation will hit our economy, cost thousands of jobs in Scotland, sell out our food and drink sector and harm people's livelihoods.

"The Scottish National Party will not vote for this flawed and deeply damaging legislation.

"We reject this toxic Brexit legislation and make the case clear that this UK Government cannot drag Scotland out of the European Union before gaining the legislative consent of the Scottish Parliament."