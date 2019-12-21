IT’S nearly Christmas so let’s cheer up. [Looks out at sea of glum faces]. Crivvens, it’s like playing the Auchenpiddle Locarno here. All right, let’s try that again. Christmas is coming, so cheer up or I’ll have you arrested.

Fear: the only thing that ever works on some people. But fear not, I haven’t come here to upbraid anyone, but to get you in the party mood. For we’re not only on the brink of Crimbo. We are, it says here, on the brink of a Golden Age.

Well, that’ll be nice. Brexit is the sleigh that will convey us there, with Boris Johnson at the reins, a chap who is ever full of cheer, a portly Santa in a gravy-stained dinner jacket, who stands a good chance of getting stuck half-way down our chimneys as he brings us the gift of One Nation Conservatism. Personally, I’d have settled for socks, but you’ve just got to grin and say: “Thanks, a voucher for the foodbank. Just what I’ve always wanted.”

Opposed to Prime Minister Boris is Santa Clause IV, Jeremy Corbyn, who was branded “the Grinch” by right-wing papers this week after he appeared to be in a terrible mood. It’s not surprising, since he’d not only lost the election but had also endured a torrent of abuse during the campaign.

Before rolling up for the Queen’s Speech in Parliament, he slammed his car door against a television reporter who’d been hassling him ootside his hoose. Then, on the way into the Lords, he declined to make the traditional small talk with the affable Mr Johnson, ignoring the blond fop’s smiling blandishments and looking away.

Later, in the Commons, one Tory MP shouted: “Smile, Jeremy, it won’t kill you!” Another compared the Labour leader to a “chained and regretful” Jacob Marley from Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

He did looks seriously hacked off, almost dangerously so, which was surprising as, if I might mex my mitaphors, all the slings and arrows had been water off a duck’s back hitherto. Speaking of potentially dangerous great statesmen, another one hardly in a festive mood was Donald Trump, and no wonder. The Democrats’ fruity impeachment has got right up his hump, so to say, though I cannot think why. No one is taking it seriously, and this latest episode of legalism from the liberal elite will see him re-elected President on a landslide. As is the situation with companion elites in Britain, France and elsewhere: They. Just. Don’t. Get. It.

Perhaps the Donling ought to just chill and take in a movie. The new Star Wars film is out in time for Christmas and, while it’ll doubtless be liberally sprinkled with PC “homework” as usual, it’s always fine to escape into Ooter Space and do a moonie at the Dark Side. Back here, on the alleged planet Earth, a film version of the musical Cats has been released. Critics have panned it so it’s bound to be a box-office hit.

It was also reported this week that yonder YouTube has enjoyed a boom in folk watching old films shot as far back as the 1890s. These are truly marvellous. It’s like going back in a time machine. The reels depict ordinary street scenes, factory gates, kids playing in the street and larking about, and adults just loafing at street corners, something that would get you arrested nowadays.

The striking thing is that everybody is smiling: ready, unselfconscious smiles full of deplorable teeth. Even in the trenches of the First World War, they were smiling. I’m convinced people smiled more in the past. Today, it’s not “cool”.

Perhaps folk smiled more in the past because they could eat sausages with a clear conscience. Recently, we’ve been told they give you syphilis and make your hair fall out, but a new report has put them in the clear – as long as they don’t contain nitrites. To cap it all, a massive lorryload of Brussels sprouts was spilled in Fife, ensuring there were fewer of the disgraceful brassicas to go round this year.

And remember, it’s the shortest day tomorrow, which will make Christmas come all the quicker. So, cheer up, folks. Or I’ll have you arrested.

++++

WOULD you Adam and Eve it? Poor old Vera Lynn, her name rhymes with gin, and she doesn’t like that.

The marvellous 102-year-old Dame, famous for her wartime rationing song “Whale Meat Again”, objected to a Merseyside gin company using her name so impertinently, and won her case in court. The episode prompted correspondence in the public prints, with one reader wondering whether the late Ruby Murray might have objected to her name becoming Cockney rhyming slang for a curry.

Another one averred that the true “Cockneyscenti” referred to gin as “needle and pin”. It’s marvellously inventive stuff. Did you know that “barnet” for hair comes from Barnet Fair?

Beyond London, funny football pundit Tam Cowan heard someone mention “Mr Sitar”, meaning musician Ravi Shankar, but thought it referred to Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo, the poor chap who could never score a sausage roll.

My own footer team is sometimes known as the “cabbage and ribs” while our rivals are the “jam tarts”. Well, they are crusty and jammy, right enough (though I concede that some find them sweet).

Right, I’m off for a Jimmy Riddle before getting Brahms and Liszt. Still, you’ve got to bubble bath, haven’t you?

++++

GOOD for BBC Scotland, raising the issue of ridiculous prices to watch football in this country. Prices vary home and away, but it cites £52 for Rangers v Celtic, £34 for Hearts v Hibs, £25 for Livingston v Ross County, and £24 for St Johnstone v St Mirren. How absurd.

I take a common sense approach to what one should pay for things, an honest consideration of something’s worth, and I’d put a Scottish football match at £8 max. Apart from anything else, half the time you’re paying for 90 minutes of misery, particularly in winter, sitting there on a cold, piles-inducing plastic seat surrounded by angry, swearing men eating floppy pizza from polystyrene trays.

You look forward to a game all week and, 75 minutes in, you just wish it would end and you could go back to the pub. Or maybe that’s just me. Some folk fork out hundreds of pounds for a season ticket every year without even thinking about it, but these are mainly tradesmen and others from the financial elite.

I haven’t been to a game for a couple of years now. It wasn’t just the cost. I used to find all the noise and singing irritating.

++++

THE swearing in of MPs to yonder Hoose o’ Commons ought to be a solemn business. Representatives are enjoined to pledge allegiance to Her Majest Yon Queen, her hair and accessories, before the eyes of leading Liberal Democrat, God.

Those of you no longer young and allegedly beautiful may remember that, when Scotland got her peerie parliament, the Socialist Tommy Sheridan took his oath with a raised fist, symbol of revolution and vexatious upheaval.

This week, down in that London, Steven Bonnar, a new SNP MP, crossed his fingers to imply that he was not speaking sincerely but merely going through the motions so that he could just get on with taking his seat and shouting the odds.

Another SNP MP swore the oath in Scots, which was cool, ken? Perhaps it’s time for the oath of allegiance to become like marriage vows, with MPs able to make up their own more meaningful versions.

“I, Genevieve All-Night Garage McBlenkinsop swear by almighty Buddha that I will bear true allegiance to the proletariat, giving myself to no other class, in sickness or the NHS, for better or worser, so help me, somebody.”

It would certainly make the whole thing more interesting.

