AN ANTIQUES dealer who smashed his way into another antiques shop and made off with £230,000 of jewellery and classic watches has been jailed for three years.

Thomas Reid, 48, whose own business was near collapse, broke through two entrances at Malcolm’s Antiques in Guardbridge, near St Andrews, before forcing open seven glass display cabinets to get at the jewellery and other items.

Staff arriving at the store on a Sunday morning in July found a metal gate had been forced off its hinges and the front door had been prised open.

A large quantity of valuable jewellery, including rings, watches and earrings, had been snatched from the display cabinets.

The shop’s CCTV showed a man breaking into the premises.

His face was obscured by his clothing but he was wearing a distinctive camouflaged jacket and his silver car was traced when police checked multiple CCTV cameras, travelling through Fife, across the Tay Road Bridge and on to Riverside Drive, Dundee.

Eventually it stopped at a petrol station – where the registration plate was revealed.

A search of Reid’s home in Fife and his car revealed a crowbar, a torch and other items used in the theft, along with the camouflage jacket.

Thousands of pounds worth of the stolen jewellery was also found.

Many of the recovered items were easily recognised, the court was told, but some pieces had been “broken down” to sell on.

The court was told that Reid, described as a “self-employed antiques dealer”, had been selling jewellery online and he had a storage container in the Dryburgh area of Dundee.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Reid had been “trying to save” his own antiques business.

But the solicitor admitted: “If he has to behave like this to save the business, it’s not savable.”

He said the £230,000 values of the goods taken was their retail price – the shop targeted had in fact paid £65,000 to £70,000 for the items.

The court heard earlier that police had recovered a “substantial quantity of jewellery that had been stolen”, but it was estimated about £8,000 of goods is outstanding.

Reid, originally from Glasgow, whose address was given on court papers as Perth Prison, admitted that on July 28 last year he broke into the shop premises owned by Christine Malcolm, of Malcolm’s Antiques, Old St Andews Road, Guardbridge, and stole a quantity of jewellery and various antique items.

Reid was previously jailed for 10 years at the High Court in Edinburgh for the attempted murder of his cousin Francis Boyle, then 34, whom he stabbed outside the Tall Cranes bar in Govan in 2007.

Imposing the three-year jail term for the jewel raid, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said the 2008 attempted murder conviction was “non-analogous”.

But he told Reid he had to take into account the high value of the goods stolen, adding, “There also an element of professionalism about the way you did it.”

Reid, who has become separated from his wife as a result of the crime, showed no emotion as he was led to the cells.