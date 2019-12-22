THE 19–YEAR–OLD SISTER of a teenager who took his own life in Polmont has also died.

Chloe Brown was the elder sibling of William Lindsay, whose death sent shockwaves across Scotland last year when he passed away while detained.

The 19-year-old woman died suddenly on Wednesday, with friends and family now fundraising for her funeral.

Friends and family members paid tribute to the "intelligent, smiling, friendly" Chloe on social media, and are planning to hold a memorial event on Christmas Eve in her honour.

They plan to release bubbles and throw flowers into the Clyde in memory of the young woman, and hope to raise £1000 for her funeral service.

Both William and Chloe had spent much of their childhoods in care, with their mother, Christine Lindsay, revealing previously that she was only allowed to see them for 11 hours a year. The 55-year-old, from Possilpark in Glasgow, had struggled with substance misuse and had been a victim of domestic abuse in the past.

When Chloe, who had been a student at West College Scotland, was 18 she returned to live with her mother in Possilpark, with William also returning home before he turned 16.

In 2017, the family spent their first Christmas together since the two siblings had been taken into care.

The celebration would end up being their last, with William found dead on October 7, 2018 at Polmont Young Offenders Institution just days after he was sent their on remand.

Chloe, who was close to her brother and spoke with him hours before his death, posted about William on social media the day after is suicide.

Along with a photograph of the pair, she wrote, "He was so happy here. This doesn’t feel real tbh, wish I could see you one more time. My baby brother, love and miss you."

The two siblings' deaths have brought the scandal of deaths among people who have been in care to the fore.

Last year campaigners called for the deaths of those in care, or who have recently left care, to be officially recorded.

Those who have been in care are more likely to suffer worse mental and physical health and are a higher risk of suicide, overdose and death than people who were not brought up in care.

Duncan Dunlop, head of Who Cares? Scotland, told the Herald on Sunday that Chloe is the fifth person to have died this month who was a member of his organisation.

He said: "It is challenging to find the words to explain the depth of this tragedy. This is the fifth care-experienced member whose death I have been notified of since the beginning of December.

"Young people who are loved, understood and feel like they belong do not die at such a rate and in such tragic circumstances. The deficit in their lives is love and the current system doesn’t offer this to everyone organically, consistently and forever.

"We have already called on the Scottish Government to take this stark reality into consideration, to learn from these deaths and to remember those who have died too soon."

He added: "For some, any change on the horizon will come too late because they will have died before good intention is realised. We owe it to them to ensure that we have a way of supporting children and their families that ensure this never happens again. "

Last year former Labour leader and MSP Kezia Dugdale, along with her parliamentary researcher Ashley Cameron, launched a report called Falling Through The Cracks, which focused on rates of death in those who have been in care.

Cameron, who is care-experienced herself and who authored the report, called for statutory reporting on the deaths so that public policy can improve the situation. The report also argues that sudden deaths among looked-after young people should lead to a Fatal Accident Inquiry, which is currently only triggered by a death in a secure unit or in prison.

At the time of William Lindsay's death it emerged that the sheriff handling his case and social workers wanted him to be admitted to a secure unit, however there were no places available.

Instead he was remanded in the young offenders institution, after walking into a police station holding a knife which he placed on the counter.

A Fatal Accident Inquiry is due to be held into the circumstances surrounding his death, and whether it could have been prevented.