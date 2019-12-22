Ramsay Kyle got the ultimate 80th birthday treat when The Herald on Sunday surprised him in his own home this week.

Earlier this month, self-confessed whisky lover Ramsay, from Cumbernauld, decided to try his luck in a giant competition published as part of our Festive Whisky Guide earlier this month, and and was delighted when he got a call from a member of staff telling him that he'd won.

But when a reporter and photographer turned up at his door on Thursday – the big day itself – his delight turned to downright amazement.

Ramsay – accompanied by his wife Marion – was presented with two suspiciously whisky-bottle shaped boxes, the first wrapped so tightly in bubble wrap, it seemed for a moment he may never get into it. He finally made it through to the most exquisite box, designed by Timorous Beasties, the award-winning Glasgow-based textile design studio.

His face lit up as he pulled back the ribbon to unveil a beautiful bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Timorous Beasties Edition, with a matching design to the box. The box illustrates flora and fauna found across the four corners of Scotland in a cool blue hue, which complements the golden shade of the whisky. Ramsay couldn’t quite believe it – even more so when he was informed that the bottle was worth a hefty £235.

And that wasn’t all. We had another surprise up our sleeve – courtesy of Diageo, the maker of Johnnie Walker – in the form of a personalised bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label, inscribed with Ramsay’s name.

At this point Marion pitched in. “His name is actually Andrew,” which caused a slight panic (rule number one of journalism – get the person's name right).

“But he prefers to go by Ramsay because his father had the same name.”

A sigh of relief briskly followed.

Looking like a child in a sweetshop, Ramsay clasped his two bottles in awe for a good few minutes, before having a rather comical photoshoot in his own living room. With an arm around his wife, he held the two bottles of fine Scotch with a cheeky grin.

“I’ve never won anything in my life so I’m amazed,” he said. “But I like a nice whisky,” he laughed.

The couple have been married for 53 years and have lived in the same house in Cumbernauld for 32 of those. And Ramsay didn’t take too lightly to a reminder that the pair married the same year as England won the World Cup. “Don’t rub that in!” he jested.

In their spare time, they enjoy spending time with their three grandchildren, who often come round for dinner. “We’re down there a few days a week”, Marion said, to see Hannah 13, Harriet, 9 and Evan, 22.

Ramsay is a loyal Herald reader. “I buy it every day,” he said. “I’ve read the paper the same number of years we’ve been married, or a few more.”

That day's edition was on the coffee table in the living room when we dropped in for a visit. The newsagent round the corner even keeps a copy for Ramsay every day.

“He’s been reading the Herald since before you were even born,” joked Marion with a cheeky nod to me.

Marion said she hoped Ramsay’s 80th birthday – and his stroke of good luck – was a lovely end to what had been “a tough year”, with health issues meaning meant her husband was in and out of hospital.

After our visit, the couple were heading out to lunch, and they plan to celebrate with a whole family dinner in January.

As for having a dram of his rare luxury whisky, when would the time come? “Probably tonight," Ramsay laughed.

• Ramsay wasn't the only winner in our fantastic competition. We had dozens of prizes to give away – from rare bottles to luxury holidays.

Here is the full list of winners:

Luxury break to Islay & bottle of Bowmore 15-year-old – Patricia Low, Kelso

Speyside whisky break at Craigellachie Hotel – Jim Brownlie, Lenzie

Isle of Arran Distillery Tour – Margaret Sligo, Banchory

Grand prize of eight bottles – Douglas Ross, Barrhead

Special single bottles:

Duncan Taylor Strathclyde Premium Octave – Michael Wilson, Aberdeen

Johnnie Walker Blue Label Timorous Beasties Edition – Ramsay Kyle, Cumbernauld

Mey Selections Rare Cask Series, Glen Ord 12-year-old – William Clark, Largs

Old Pulteney 18-year-old – Raymie Kiernan, Glasgow

Arran 21-year-old – Johanna Pronk, Glasgow

Gordon & MacPhail Connoisseurs Choice Glenturret 2005 Cask Strength – Robert Sneddon, Hamilton

Jura 212 – Avril Adams, Edinburgh

Ardnamurchan 2019 AD – Paul Delaney, Glasgow

Benriach gift set – David Eaglesham, Peebles

The Glenrothes Whisky Maker’s Cut – Tom Rodger, Glasgow

Whisky bundles:

Speyburn 15-year-old & Gordon & MacPhail Discovery Ledaig 12-year-old – Kenneth Watt, Wishaw

Balblair 12-year-old & Ardbeg 10-year-old – Gordon Moir, Fife

Tomatin Cask Strength & Rock Island 10-year-old – Steven Bottomley, Edinburgh

Glenglassaugh Octaves & Dalmore 12-year-old – John Mitchell, Milton of Campsie

Longrow & GlenDronach 12-year-old – David Perrie, East Kilbride

The Macallan 12-year-old Double Cask & Tamnavulin Sherry Cask Edition – James Young, Edinburgh

Arran 18-year-old & Big Peat Christmas 2019 Edition – Anne Chisholm, Edinburgh

Black Glencairn glasses – Maureen Smyth, Glasgow, & Elaine Pritchard, Edinburgh