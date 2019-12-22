THREE children have died at Glasgow’s super hospital campus after contracting hospital-acquired infections while in intensive care.

One child, whose death was previously reported by The Herald on Sunday, died on November 25 having contracted an infection, however it has now emerged that two other young patients in the same ward also passed away having become infected with hospital-acquired bugs.

In the two other cases, the children are understood to have become infected with pseudomonas but it is not yet known if the infections played any part in their deaths.

Board papers published this week by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde disclosed that one young patient had passed away while suffering with Serratia marcescens, a bacteria commonly found in water and soil.

The documents state that the child had “significant disease” and that a post mortem is still to be carried out to determine if the bacterial infection contributed to their death.

The two other cases, where children were infected with pseudomonas, have not been mentioned.

When asked about whether she was aware of any further fatalities or incidents at the paediatric intensive care unit, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told The Herald on Sunday she believed there had only been one case.

Later a member of her team confirmed the Government had been aware of the additional fatalities, saying: “We are sadly aware of a small number of deaths within this unit." They added that the department had not been made aware of "any deaths associated with healthcare-associated infections in the last few months”.

It is the first time children in intensive care have been part of the hospital-acquired infections scandal. Previously reported cases have all involved youngsters who were being treated for cancer.

Despite repeated approaches by The Herald on Sunday, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde did not respond to our request for comment.