THE Danish billionaire who is Scotland’s largest landowner has been repaid a £100,000 lifeline loan he made to a local charity that sparked land reform north of the border.

The financially troubled Assynt Foundation, responsible for the 44,000-acre Glencanisp and Drumrunie estates, received the interest-free bailout from Anders Povlsen's Wildland Limited earlier this year.

Foundation chairman Lewis MacAskill confirmed that it had now repaid all the money.

"We are very grateful to Wildland for helping us through a rocky period and the money has now been repaid in full," he said.

The money has come from a Scottish Government carbon credit tree planting scheme to help combat climate change.

The foundation has been struggling financially for years – and previously admitted it had asked Povlsen’s company for cash after traditional lenders refused to loan it more money at the time.

Tim Kirkwood, Chief Executive Officer for Wildland Limited, confirmed the loan had been repaid.

The Assynt Foundation used land reform laws in 2005 to force the wealthy Vestey family to sell the Glencanisp and Drumrunie estates in Sutherland and Wester Ross.

The estates, which include the iconic Suilven and Canisp mountains, had been owned for 70 years by the Vesteys, who made a fortune in the meat trade. When they tried to sell the estates, the Scottish Government blocked the sale to allow the foundation to buy the land in the £2.9 million deal, which was funded by donations, Government money and lottery funds.

47-year-old retail mogul Povlsen, who is said to be worth £6.4 billion, owns 12 estates, including Glenfeshie in the Cairngorms, covering a total of more than 220,000 acres. He is the biggest shareholder in the British online clothes shop Asos.com and second biggest shareholder in German firm Zalando.

He has unveiled a grandiose "200-year vision" to "rewild" his adopted homeland’s "most vulnerable, precious and mysteriously beautiful landscapes". Describing himself as a ‘custodian of the land’, his masterplan includes the reintroduction of Caledonian pine forests.

He hints at one day bringing back wild animals and birds long absent from the UK, such as cranes, storks, beavers, bears, lynx and even wolves.

Povlsen said his love affair with Scotland began in the 1980s during a family holiday to the Highlands, where he spent a summer fly fishing with his younger brother, Niels.

With his wife Anne, 41, he founded the Wildland project, which he describes as a "vehicle for taking forward the conservation, protection and sustainable development of some of Scotland’s most rugged, precious and beautiful landscapes".

The couple tragically lost three of their four children in the Sri Lanka bomb attacks in April.