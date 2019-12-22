FINANCE SECRETARY Derek Mackay has urged the UK Government to provide clarity on the timing of the UK Budget.
In a letter to Chancellor Sajid Javid, he highlighted the difficulties caused by the delay in planning the Scottish Budget 2020-21. He also asked for a phone conversation with Javid before Christmas in an effort to resolve it.
Mackay wrote: "The Scottish Government remains without clarity on the funding available for public services because of the impact on the operation of the fiscal framework. UK Government departments do not face the same issues, having gained certainty on their budgets for the year ahead through September’s spending round.
"It is therefore vital not only to have early clarity about timing but also that the UK Budget is brought forward as quickly as possible. It is essential that the Scottish and UK Governments co-operate closely in order to enable a Scottish Budget to be in place by the beginning of the next fiscal year."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.