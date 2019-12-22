EXTRA funding to combat rural hardship this Christmas has been awarded by the Scottish Government .
Agriculture charity RSABI – Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution – has been awarded £200,000 to provide emotional, practical and financial support to individuals and their families across rural communities and the agricultural sector.
Announcing the funding, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “By providing this additional funding to RSABI, they will be able to continue to ensure the well-being of our rural communities by providing emotional, practical and financial support to those who need it."
Nina Clancy, chief executive of RSABI, said: “The funding has been awarded at a vital time for RSABI and our thanks go to the Scottish Government for recognising the importance of the work we undertake."
She added: “Our helpline has never been busier, so it is vital that we are able to step up our resources to respond to the increasing demand. This funding will go some way to helping us achieve this.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.