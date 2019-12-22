PROJECTS supporting low income families will get more than £850,000 of funding from the Scottish Government this winter and throughout next year to provide food and activities for children.
Some of the organisations to benefit include Cash for Kids, Dundee Bairns and Achieve More Scotland who will share £159,000 to provide children with a healthy meal and a safe place to enjoy fun activities over the Christmas break.
