NHS workers suffered almost 94,000 verbal and physical assaults in the last five years, new figures reveal.
Scottish Labour obtained "deeply concerning" statistics showing there were 65,996 physical attacks on health service staff between 2014-15 and 2018-19. A total of 27,946 verbal assaults were recorded, according to the data, which was disclosed under freedom of information laws.
There were 16,024 physical assaults and 4,501 verbal assaults recorded on staff in Scotland's largest health board, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde.
It had the highest number of physical attacks on staff, but verbal assaults were higher in NHS Grampian, where 5,549 incidents were registered.
Labour health spokeswoman Monica Lennon said: "Nobody should have to go to work knowing they could face a verbal or physical attack while they're trying to do their job.
"Scottish Labour would put the NHS at the heart of our policy-making, ensuring our hospitals are safe spaces for staff, patients and their families."
A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "Any violence or aggression against our NHS staff is absolutely unacceptable.
"Data collected from boards show incidents of violence and aggression fell between 2017-18 and 2018-19 and we expect all health boards to commit to supporting appropriate action, including prosecution where appropriate."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.