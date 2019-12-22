BORIS JOHNSON sidestepped accusations from European leaders that he is on course to deliver a "harder Brexit" after his thumping General Election win.

The Prime Minister appeared to set himself up for combative trade talks in the new year after ruling out adhering to Brussels' rules after 2020 when the transition period ends.

He altered his own Brexit Bill this week to make it unlawful for the Government to extend the trade talks into 2021, giving negotiators an unprecedented 11 months to thrash out a free trade deal.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar warned that Mr Johnson looked embarked on a "harder Brexit than we anticipated" and said he feared the UK wanted to "undercut" its European rivals on food, health and product safety after exit day.

Johnson was asked about the Taoiseach's comments while visiting British troops in Estonia on Saturday, but dodged answering the question directly.

He replied: "What everybody wants to do is put Brexit behind us on January 31 and move on, and there's a lot of goodwill and a lot of energy now about building the new deep and special partnership, and that's what we're going to do."

The Conservative Party leader said there had been a "positive feeling" during his bilateral meeting with Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas in the capital Tallinn.

Should the EU and UK agree to a trade deal before the end of 2020, Estonia is one of the 27 EU countries in the bloc that will have to ratify the new terms.

Johnson also spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, and Downing Street said the pair discussed negotiating an "ambitious trade agreement" after Britain leaves the EU.

The PM told MPs on Friday that the "oven was on" when it came to delivering Brexit next year, but said there would be "no alignment" to EU rules during any post-exit free trade deal.

Turning off from Brexit over the Christmas break, the PM turned his attention to other issues on Saturday by making a festive trip to visit British troops stationed in the Baltic country.

His trip comes as Defence Secretary Ben Wallace warned serving personnel to be braced for cutbacks as part of his bid to secure more long-term investment in defence.

Asked about the comments, the PM said: "We're the second biggest player in Nato, we're the biggest military in Europe – we believe in supporting our armed services. Obviously we do that in an efficient way but as you know we're increasing our budget by £2.2 billion – you know about all the investments that we're making in our armed services. Those will continue."

Johnson's comments came as it emerged that his chief aide in Downing Street, Dominic Cummings, is paid three times the average UK salary, a Government report revealed.

Cummings, the brains behind the Vote Leave campaign who was brought into Number 10 when Johnson became Prime Minister in July, is paid between £95,000 and £99,999 for his role as chief special adviser.

This compares with the £104,000 paid to Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's director of communications Seumas Milne, while one of the election directors, Karie Murphy, received £92,000.

The average UK salary is £29,500, according to the Office for National Statistics.