It is no exaggeration to call it Scotland's secret shame. For decades gypsy families were forced into sub-standard huts without hot water or electricity, far from the rest of society, in an attempt to lever them into joining the rest of the population, on pain of their children being taken away from them. It was known as the Tinker Experiment. There was even a special 'tinkers' department set up and chaired by the Duchess of Atholl to oversee this despicable, racist endeavour.

The first encampments, of 30 or more huts and families on at least 10 sites throughout Scotland, were set up in the wake of the First World War so that "tinkers could be reclaimed and brought into line with ordinary civilisation". Those that refused forfeited their children. It is not known how many travellers were forced into these Soweto-like encampments, perhaps because the authorities didn't care to count, but they were used throughout the majority of the last century. Most closed in the 1980s but one in Pitlochry remained open until only a decade ago. Unsurprisingly, many who survived the 'experiment' now suffer from health problem, no doubt linked to the asbestos dust and freezing conditions they experienced in their former homes.