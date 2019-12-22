It is no exaggeration to call it Scotland's secret shame. For decades gypsy families were forced into sub-standard huts without hot water or electricity, far from the rest of society, in an attempt to lever them into joining the rest of the population, on pain of their children being taken away from them. It was known as the Tinker Experiment. There was even a special 'tinkers' department set up and chaired by the Duchess of Atholl to oversee this despicable, racist endeavour.
The first encampments, of 30 or more huts and families on at least 10 sites throughout Scotland, were set up in the wake of the First World War so that "tinkers could be reclaimed and brought into line with ordinary civilisation". Those that refused forfeited their children. It is not known how many travellers were forced into these Soweto-like encampments, perhaps because the authorities didn't care to count, but they were used throughout the majority of the last century. Most closed in the 1980s but one in Pitlochry remained open until only a decade ago. Unsurprisingly, many who survived the 'experiment' now suffer from health problem, no doubt linked to the asbestos dust and freezing conditions they experienced in their former homes.
The gypsy community is now asking the Scottish Government to apologise, surely the least they are entitled to, but it has not been forthcoming. A series of tissue-thin excuses has been put up, such as being unable to say sorry for the actions of a previous governments, or those that were taken before devolution, although it is accepted that the effects were devastating. It is long past time to stop weaselling and say the words.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.