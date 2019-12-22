A man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a gun outside a city centre bar.

Police were called to Sauchiehall Street near to Nico's Cafe Bar at around 6.35pm on Saturday, after a report of a man with a firearm.

They arrested a 32-year-old man last night in connection with the incident, and have now confirmed he has been charged.

Police also recovered the firearm.

He is due to appear in court on Monday, December 23.