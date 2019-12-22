A man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a gun outside a city centre bar.
Police were called to Sauchiehall Street near to Nico's Cafe Bar at around 6.35pm on Saturday, after a report of a man with a firearm.
They arrested a 32-year-old man last night in connection with the incident, and have now confirmed he has been charged.
Police also recovered the firearm.
He is due to appear in court on Monday, December 23.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment