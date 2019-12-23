THE volume of champagne drunk in the bars and restaurants of the House of Lords is up 45 per cent this year, according to figures released by the SNP.

The party said freedom of information revealed 540 bottles of House of Lords non-vintage champagne had been sold from December 2018 to October 2019 at £43 each.

This compares to 369 bottles in the same period the previous year.

The SNP, which refuses to accept seats in the Lords, said it showed how out of touch the institution was with an electorate that has gone through almost a decade of Tory austerity.

Lords are entitled to a £305 flat rate daily attendance allowance.

Since the election, Boris Johnson has given peerages to two former Tory MPs - Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith - to allow them to stay in his cabinet.

SNP MSP Tom Arthur said: “The public will be shocked that these unelected peers, defeated politicians and party donors are pocketing £300 a day - then guzzling champagne at the taxpayer’s expense.

“It seems the Lords’ would rather treat themselves by living a life most can only dream of.

“The idea of Lords – many of whom have been rejected by the electorate – spoiling themselves while poverty and food bank use continues to rise will be enough to make most voters sick. It’s time for this undemocratic, archaic and out-dated institution to be abolished for good.”