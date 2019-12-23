THE Australian-style immigration system planned for the UK after Brexit risks being too crude to maintain Scotland’s population growth, SNP ministers have warned.

The UK Government’s Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) is evaluating a points-based migration system that rewards skills after EU free movement ends.

With deaths outnumbering births, Scotland’s population growth is wholly reliant on inward migration. Without it there could be too few taxpayers to fund the services needed by a growing elderly population.

In its response to the MAC’s consultation, the Scottish Government said any new system must recognise Scotland’s unique demographic need.

It also warned against the introduction of any salary threshold which would restrict migration.

It said: “We would encourage the UK Government and the MAC to extend the consultation period and undertake a full programme of engagement and consultation focusing on developing an immigration system which meets the needs of all parts of the UK, including Scotland.”

SNP Migration Minister Ben Macpherson said: “The age structure of our population is more imbalanced than in the rest of the UK. The number of people in Scotland who are living longer is growing, which is of course a good thing, but we also need to grow our working age population and that requires inward migration.

“If left unchecked, our demographic challenges will have a serious impact on communities and will increase the risk of skills gaps and labour shortages in key sectors. The impact of Brexit will only exacerbate these challenges as it will be harder for people in the EU to come and work in Scotland.

“Demographic pressures require a different policy response in Scotland.

“Any move by the UK Government to create an Australian-style points based immigration system must include a commitment to a tailored approach to migration policy for Scotland.”