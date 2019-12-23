IT sounds like a movie, but the US “Space Force” has been officially launched by President Donald Trump, focusing on warfare in space.

What’s it all about?

A report for the Pentagon earlier this year said America faces "serious and growing challenges to its freedom to operate in space". It is not intended to put troops into orbit, but the President said Space Force will work to protect US assets, including hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.

China and Russia have motivated it?

The two countries have embarked upon extensive programmes to develop technology that could enable them to interfere with, or destroy, American and allied satellites.

Vice-President Mike Pence said previously that Russia and China had airborne lasers and anti-satellite missiles that the US needed to be ready to respond to, saying of space that “what was once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial."

It’s a new military service?

The first in more than 70 years, since the US air force was separated from the army in 1947.

A lot of money is involved?

The launch of the Space Force will be funded by an initial $40m for its first year. The President - who said "Space is the world's new war-fighting domain” - signed off on the funding as part of the $1.4 trillion National Defence Authorisation Act during a ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, naval air base in Maryland.

Is it really a “new” domain?

Not new as such - during the Cold War, the US and the Soviet Union were not fighting in space, but did use satellites to spy on each other, so space has essentially been militarised for decades.

And its role is increasing?

China, Russia and America have all tested weapons aiming to take out satellites, with the Secure World Foundation (a private operating foundation dedicated to the secure use of space) saying that in the last decade, there has been a "resurgence of interest in, and development of, counter-space weapons that could be used to attack space capabilities”.

Russia is not happy?

In a meeting with defence officials earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it is clear American expansion in space poses a threat to Russian interests and that his country must further develop its own space forces.

The ultimate “high ground?”

As he signed off on the funding, Mr Trump said: "Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we're leading, but we're not leading by enough, and very shortly we'll be leading by a lot. The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground.”

What about Britain?

In September, Will Whitehorn, the president of UK Space, said it will become necessary for the UK to have its own Space Force as the "industrial revolution" in space increases the importance of defending ourselves.