MORE than 12,300 children were homeless across Scotland last Christmas, after the fourth consecutive rise in the proportion of applications featuring youngsters.

Data released by SNP ministers to the Liberal Democrats showed there were 12,343 live homelessness applications which included children on Christmas Day last year.

The party said the “tragic” figures showed the need for a revolution in social rented housing.

The figures also showed that, although the total number of live Christmas applications had changed little since 2015, each year had seen a rise in the number featuring children.

From 48.3 per cent in 2015 it rose to 52.5% in 2016, then 55.5% in 2017 and then to 57.4% in 2018.

The Scottish Government said Scotland had “some of the strongest rights in the world for anyone experiencing homelessness”.

Many homeless children are put up by councils in temporary housing or B&Bs, or are forced to ‘sofa surf’ with friends and relatives.

Scottish LibDem housing spokesperson Caron Lindsay said: “Housing is a basic human need and it is a key responsibility of any government to ensure that people have a warm and secure home, especially at this time of year.

“These statistics show that over 12,000 children - almost the capacity of the Hydro - are not so lucky.

“What’s more, there were almost 2,000 more children homeless last Christmas compared to 2015 – a 17.5% increase. That is a tragedy.

“Life on the streets, sofa surfing or in uncertain temporary accommodation can take a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It causes real disruption to children’s development too.

“Scotland needs a social rent revolution to help fix the housing market. Building more homes for social rent would re-establish it as a valid long-term option for people, and help drive down the cost of other types of housing.

“The Conservatives must also fix their cruel policies which are putting people at greater risk of homelessness, starting with the broken system of Universal Credit.”

Scottish Labour also released figures showing sharp rises in the number of people citing mental and physical health problems as a factor in becoming homeless - up 99% to 6,031 and 64% to 2,340 respectively between 2014/15 and 2018/19.

Labour MSP Pauline McNeill accused the SNP of a lack of action on homelessness prevention.

She said: “Local authorities are chronically underfunded meaning frontline services are struggling to cope with the demand for support.

“The Scottish Government’s commitment to rapid rehousing is welcome, but without investment in preventing homelessness the issue continues to grow.”

Housing minister Kevin Stewart said temporary accommodation was an important safety net, but “must be for as short a time as possible and be of good quality”.

He said: “That is why we have invested £32.5m into Rapid Rehousing and Housing First to minimise the length of time people spend in temporary accommodation.

“We also changed the Unsuitable Accommodation Order in 2017 so families with children and pregnant women are only able to stay in accommodation such as B&Bs for a maximum of seven days.

“We are proud of our record on delivering social housing. Statistics show that 61,356 homes for social rent have been delivered since 2007.

“With our investment of more than £3.3 billion over this parliamentary term we’ll continue to push towards our ambitious target of delivering 50,000 affordable homes - including 35,000 for social rent - and take forward our actions to end homelessness for good.”