AN area in Aberdeen that was badly flooded in 2017 is about to enter the second phase of a flood management scheme that aims to improve access to wildlife.

The Den of Maidencraig flood management and wetlands project was built in an area affected by flooding to add resilience to the area by protecting properties from future floods, along with the Stronsay Park flooding scheme.

It was one of four schemes in the Den Burn area designed to help save houses and businesses in the neighbourhood and further downstream and included the construction of earth banks, installation of lighting and the relocation and opening-up of a tributary burn.

The first phase of the Den of Maidencraig scheme, which was carried out by Aberdeen City Council and funded by BEGIN European from Intereg and a contribution from Bancon Homes, created a new route between the Maidencraig housing development and Hazlehead and was completed in August 2018.

The raised path, on a safe route to a school, reduced the risk of flooding downstream and has created a new nature habitat by forming a wetlands area.

As part of the works, a tributary burn coming off the hillside at the Lang Stracht was moved and opened up to improve the habitat for wildlife and provide opportunities for future improvements to the drainage of Lang Stracht.

For the second phase of the scheme, further access is to be improved and opportunities to get closer to nature provided.

A new sand martin wall where the birds to safely nest their young from March or April before migrating back to Africa in September and a viewing platform will be installed which will provide a view over the Maidencraig wetland area.

The improvements for the Den of Maidencraig flood management and wetlands project also includes cycle paths, walking paths and a new pond-dipping platform that allows closer exploration of water wildlife.

Aberdeen City Council’s Countryside Ranger Service provides schools the opportunity to discover more about the wildlife in the city and activities such as pond dipping introduce children to the world below the water and the complicated food webs that make this area so interesting.

Through the Sustrans Places for Everyone funding scheme, improvements will be made to the quality of the cycle path infrastructure, making it easier for school children to cycle to school and provide important links between local schools, between community areas, and between Woodend General Hospital to the Den of Maidencraig Local Nature Reserve and to the site as a green space to enjoy.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The Den of Maidencraig scheme has proved helpful since it opened by holding back water when there’s flooding around the Den Burn.

“In addition to the flooding benefits, it’s been fantastic to see wildlife be attracted to the area as the scheme is designed to do. The new nature-viewing platform, pond dipping platform, and sand martin nesting wall will all complement the area and make it a lot easier for people to view this wonderful wildlife on our doorstep.

“The improved access paths for cycling and walking will also make a difference and we hope more people will use them for leisure as well as for going to school or work.”

