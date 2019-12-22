A SCOTS cyclist on his seventh attempt to ride around the world has told how he is "happy to be alive" after after being knocked off his bike in the US.

Josh Quigley from Livingston, had to be airlifted to hospital after suffering a fractured pelvis,ribs, skull and a pierced lung after being hit from behind by a car whilst cycling through the state of Texas.

It means that his new attempt is on hold as it will be at least two months before he can walk again.

He said: "I don't remember much about it but I've been told by the police that I was struck from behind by a vehicle driving at 70mph.

"After the vehicle hit me I was launched off the bike and landed 50 feet away.

"This happened whilst riding at night wearing reflective clothing and with strong rear lights.

"It’s looking like at least 6-8 weeks before I can walk again or ride a bike. But for now I’m just happy to be alive!

"I won’t get to finish this year! But as always I will find a way to overcome this and finish what I started."

The cyclist had already abandoned his goal of being home for Christmas following set backs.

He had been battling serious head winds and at one point was stranded in the desert after four punctures at night.

He had hoped to spend Christmas with his mum after losing his dad last year.

He added: "I’m not sure where we go from here. Not sure how long they will want to keep me in hospital in America.

"It would obviously be easier to be back at a hospital in Scotland for my recovery and rehabilitation. But right now I’m no fit state to fly and in lot of pain.

"I’m not thinking about cycling right now. But looking like I’m going to have to get back to Scotland at some stage.

"Once my rehabilitation is complete I will then probably look to a new plan that sees me come back to America around spring 2020 so I can finish America and finish what I started. I will finish this cycle."

He embarked on the trip to beat depression and alcohol abuse.

Known as the Tartan Explorer, he has cycled about 14,000 miles on his bike since he left the capital in April and marked 365 days of sobriety in October.

He has had previous setbacks during his trip including sweat ruining his passport in Australia, which meant he had to fly back to Britain to get a new one before carrying on with his tour.

In April, just weeks into his world attempt, thieves stole his bike, which he nicknamed Braveheart, from outside a hostel in London.

He overcame that setback, buying another bike and travelling onto France.

In 2015, after splitting from his long-term girlfriend, Mr Quigley was suffering badly with depression, and tried to take his own life.

He said he crashed his car at about 70mph on the motorway but survived.

He went to see Sir Chris Hoy speaking in Edinburgh and felt inspired to get on a bike.

After losing his father to leukaemia in 2018, he slipped into depression once again before deciding to embark on his seventh attempt around the world.