CHRISTMAS should be a time of happiness, charity and wanton over-indulgence. Yet as the big day approaches, its sparkle has been somewhat diminished by the political events of the last few months.

The general election loomed large over December, drowning out the music and magic of the season.

With the passage of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Brexit process will begin on the 31st of January. There is fierce disagreement among politicians and commentators about when it will be "done" but some suggest it will be around the time people stop using the word Brexit in everyday conversation.

Many are pessimistic about what 2020 will bring, but they should fear not. Snuggled between the doom and gloom there are plenty of reasons to be cheerful. Squint hard enough and you’ll see them.

Those who dislike Boris Johnson should take comfort in the fact that he will have a miserable New Year. Yes, he has a stonking majority which affords him all the power of the final boss in a video game, but that presents its own challenges.

Our prime minister is infamous for many things, but work ethic is not one of them. The hardest Boris Johnson has ever grafted was when he wrote two pieces setting out his pro-remain, pro-leave stance on Brexit for his newspaper column.

In 2020 Boris Johnson cannot skulk into TV studios pointing at members of parliament and wailing "don’t blame me, the big boys did it!"

His successes will be his own, but so too will his failures. Given he’s a man that often struggles to button up his shirt correctly I think we all know which way that scale will tip.

In the New Year we will see the battle between Holyrood and Westminster over a second Scottish independence referendum intensify considerably. As Johnson and Sturgeon square off in a game of ‘‘my mandate is better than your mandate’’ few believe that Boris Johnson will enclose a Section 30 order with his Christmas card to the First Minister.

Scotland - which has had another Conservative prime minister forced upon it that it didn’t vote for - might not be feeling full of festive cheer or hopeful for what the new decade will bring.

But there is hope. Scotland has a lifeboat from Brexit ready to be boarded, in the form of another referendum on independence.

The fact that said lifeboat is currently being held - chained and padlocked - in a UK government dock should not concern supporters of independence too much. Boris Johnson has the only key, and he’s forever losing things and forgetting where he put them. Like his principles, his wives and his undisclosed number of children.

Comedy lovers too, have much to look forward to in the year ahead. The Labour party is having a leadership election and we all remember how well the last one went.

After boldly declaring there would be a "period of reflection" in the wake of their disastrous general election performance, Labour are keen to prove that they have learned from their mistakes.

To that end, the favoured Corbynista continuity candidate, Rebecca Long Bailey, has hired Momentum organiser Alex Halligan to help run her campaign.

Having listened carefully to feedback from voters on the doorsteps (and expressing confusion as to why they were never invited inside for a cup of tea) Labour politicians have concluded that they will simply carry on as usual.

Their talent pool might be greatly reduced but there are some competent would-be leaders to pick from on the backbenches. Alas, they are all Blairites. Labour party members simply won’t countenance electing a leader that is too much like the last guy who won an election for them.

Leadership hopeful Emily Thornberry is already campaigning in earnest. She is pitching herself as a strong leader that could ably stand up to Bullingdon bully-boy Boris. In a bid to show just how tough she is, Thornberry has threatened to sue former Labour MP and colleague Caroline Flint. Their row centres around a comment made by Flint, in which she claimed Thornberry had branded her constituents stupid.

Giving us a taste of what we could expect from PMQs in the New Year, Thornberry said of the incident: "People can slag me off as long as it’s true, I can take it on the chin. But they can’t make up s*** about me – and if they do, I have to take it to the courts. It’s ridiculous, absolutely ridiculous. I have better things to think about than people going on television and making up s***.’’

We can meet the end of the year with despair and dread for what’s to come, or we can learn what will be an invaluable skill in the new Brexit Britain and lower our expectations.

No-deal is still a possible outcome and, in those circumstances, the prosperity that Boris Johnson has promised might prove as elusive as fresh food and medicines will be. Better to start off the New Year with as low a bar as possible and then if we make it to 2021 without rioting and a rationing programme, we can count it as a win.

We should be grateful for small mercies. Like Jo Swinson, for example. In losing her seat to the SNP’s Amy Callaghan, the threat of her getting anywhere near the nuclear button has been removed.

Jo Swinson served as leader for a mere five months and now the LibDems have the unenviable task of finding somebody to replace her. It’s a process they will begin as soon as they have drawn lots to decide which poor souls will put themselves forward for the most unattractive job in politics.

And if all that wasn’t enough to make you positively jubilant about politics in 2020, there’s yet another reason to be cheerful.

There is no justification to put Nigel Farage on television anymore. The moment the Brexit Party chickened out of standing candidates against the Conservatives in the general election, whatever influence it could be claimed he had was obliterated.

The broadcasters who enjoy Farage’s bombastic performances may suffer withdrawals in the early months, but they will soon get over it. Their cravings will be sated when they tune into I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and see their beloved chowing down on a kangaroo testicle.

Next year will be defined by systemic events of the year that preceded it. While it may be stretching the case for optimism to suggest that things will get better, we should take comfort in the fact that they probably can’t get much worse.