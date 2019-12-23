Thirty residents were evacuated as firefighters tackled a blaze at a block of flats.

Eight fire engines were sent to the scene in Pomarium Street in Perth at 9.12pm on Sunday after the alarm was raised.

Firefighters rescued one family who were “effectively trapped in their flat by the smoke” and the other residents were also evacuated.

One man suffering the effects of smoke inhalation was treated by ambulance crews.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and left the scene at 11.55pm.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We were alerted at 9.12pm on Sunday December 22 to reports of a fire at a block of flats in Perth.

“The fire had taken hold within a ground floor room used to store household bins which resulted in residential areas above being heavily smoke logged.

“Operations Control mobilised a total of eight fire appliances to the building in the city’s Pomarium Street and around 30 residents were evacuated.

“Crews then extinguished the fire.”