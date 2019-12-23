The Theatre Royal lights dim and a tiny dancer battling an aggressive cancer clasps a sparkling ballet pointe shoe to her heart.

More than 100 doses of chemotherapy have robbed Lily Douglas of her once flowing blonde hair. The bone cancer has damaged the nerves in her legs, and it has stolen away her shoulder blade.

Cruel and aggressive, it has also devastated her dream of one day stepping on to the Theatre Royal stage to pirouette in a glittering costume and has cast a dark shadow over her and her family’s lives for three years.

But, as viewers of a BBC Scotland documentary today will find, the power of music, dance and gentle acts of kindness have provided a remarkable therapy to help her – and others last year granted a “special wish” by Scottish Ballet – through the toughest of times.

Filmmakers followed a year marking the company’s 50th anniversary when five “wishes” were offered as a way of showing appreciation for five decades of public support.

More than 400 wishes were posted online and over 100,000 votes cast. Eventually, a top 50 was whittled down to just five winners by a judging panel that included Dame Darcey Bussell, comedian Susan Calman, Fred MacAulay, broadcaster Janice Forsyth and Scottish Ballet’s chief and artistic director, Christopher Hampson and Principal Dancer Christopher Harrison.

The five comprised a dance teacher in the grip of her own cancer battle who wanted a treat for her young pupils; a Dumbarton-based choir whose singers have been affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia and who hoped to put their song to dance; a Parkinson’s patient who yearned to conduct the company’s orchestra; and a fashion student keen to witness the frantic dash to put on a show.

And, from 12-year-old Lily, who learned she faced a battle with stage four Ewing’s sarcoma on the very day she received a letter inviting her to audition for Scottish Ballet, there was the once-in-a-lifetime wish to be with spend unforgettable moments with the company as they prepared for their Christmas production.

It could easily have been a wish drenched in tears of regret for what might have been but, says Lily’s mother Jane, it turned out to be a life-affirming day for the Perth schoolgirl renewed zest for dance and to keep on fighting.

“Being able to be involved with Scottish Ballet was a huge wish for Lily,” she says. “When it was granted, she felt they hadn’t forgotten about her. She felt involved and blessed to be there. She was so excited to be backstage and seeing the pointe shoes.

“She came home, put on her shoes and began dancing. It gave her a fire in her belly to keep going.”

Lily was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma aged just nine after a lump appeared on her shoulder which was originally thought to be an injury from her dance class.

She has since undergone around 120 intensive courses of chemotherapy, major surgery to remove her shoulder blade and proton beam therapy in the US.

She was declared cancer-free in September. But just days later came the devastating news it had returned with signs of it having spread to both lungs.

Nonetheless, despite her battle, Lily has continued to dance and now has plans to take part in two major championships which will see her compete alongside dancers from leading UK and European dance schools.

However, while Lily’s dream came to a heart-warming conclusion, there was sadness when Aberdeen dance teacher Jemma McRae died less than a week after discovering her wish had been granted.

She had asked for Scottish Ballet to bring its stars to her Academy Street Dance Studio as a way of thanking her pupils and their families for supporting her through her cancer fight.

Just days after revealing the wish to her dance school pupils, Ms McRae, a mother-of-one, died at home. The ballet company, however, followed through with the wish as a tribute to Ms McRae and her devotion to dance.

Her pupils attended a Scottish Ballet workshop and a dress rehearsal of their show Spring! and concluded with a joint presentation for which 85 students joined ballet stars in a performance from the finale of Elite Syncopations by Sir Kenneth MacMillan, in front of a sold-out audience of 600 at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom.

Gillian Stuart and Joanne Milne, close colleagues of Ms McRae at Academy Street Dance Studio, said: “Jemma wanted to give every pupil and every parent something spectacular to look forward to as a thank you for their continued support over the years.

“Jemma’s little girl Izzy and the pupils at Academy Street Dance Studio have gained so much from this experience and are extremely privileged to dance with a wonderful company like Scottish Ballet.”

Meanwhile, a simple wish – we sing, you dance – granted to members of Dumbarton’s Every Voice Choir, showcased the power of music to heal, with a touching performance which left the audience and singers battling tears.

Scottish Ballet soloist Jamiel Laurence choreographed a duet between principal Bethany Kingsley-Garner and soloist Evan Loudon, performed to the 50-strong choir’s version of Only You by British synth-pop band Yazoo.

The choir took to the stage of Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre earlier this month to perform at the end of Scottish Ballet’s Christmas production of The Snow Queen.

The BBC documentary also takes viewers behind the scenes to Scottish Ballet’s costume department where Glasgow School of Art Fashion Design graduate Poppy Camden observed the inner workings of the company on tour and experienced what goes into the creating, fitting and maintaining costumes for The Crucible, in its premiere year.

And there is a touching moment when Colin Bowen, a professional musician diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the age of 45, is given the chance to conduct the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

Scottish Ballet’s Christopher Hampson said the year of wishes had a wider impact on the company that had not been expected.

“We always knew that these wishes would be special,” he says. “We assumed they’d be special for the people wishing for these wishes – but they became more than that. They have become special to us – they have changed the company and changed who we are. Whilst we may have changed some lives, the wishes have changed us for the better.”

Five Wishes will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland today on Monday (December 23) at 7pm and again on Christmas Day at 7pm.