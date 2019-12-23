A number of rail services have been suspended after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Glasgow.

The incident happened between Cathcart and Muirend in the the southside of the city at around 2.30pm.

ScotRail said all services between Glasgow and Neilston have been cancelled or revised and have ticket acceptance in place with FirstBus.

A response team have now examined the bridge and have deemed it safe to run trains through the area again, however services will continue to be delayed.

The ticket acceptance is in place as follows:

Glasgow and Patterton (Cathcart Circle) at the following locations: Glasgow, Pollokshields East, Queens Park, Crosshill, Mount Florida, Cathcart, Muirend, Williamwood, Whitecraigs & Patterton on the following bus services; 3, 4/A, 5, 6, 7/A, 21, 31, 34/A, 38, 57/A, 75, 90.

Ticket acceptance is also arranged with McGills buses between Neilston and Paisley via Barrhead on bus number 166 and are as follows;

Neilston - Main St

Barrhead - Main St

Paisley - Gauze St