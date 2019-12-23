A man has pleaded guilty to filming himself raping a sleeping woman.

Kevin Kinnell, 33, recorded himself on a phone raping the woman at a house in Cowdenbeath, Fife, in May.

He earlier filmed himself performing sex acts on the woman while she was asleep, under the influence of alcohol and incapable of consenting.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the woman had been drinking for several hours when she arrived at the house, where she continued drinking and taking cocaine with Kinnell.

At about 2am, she decided to go to sleep and woke to find Kinnell raping her.

She then had consensual sex with him, later finding out about the phone footage, which was shown to court.

Advocate depute Stephen McCloy said during the assault Kinnell moved the phone to film the woman's face and it is "clear that she is in a deep sleep and snoring".

The woman wakes up when the phone alarm goes off and can be heard saying "what the f***", which Kinnell repeats.

The woman found out about the recording after a copy was passed to a family member and Mr McCloy said Kinnell told a witness he had "videoed himself having sex with [the woman] while she was asleep".

Kinnell, of Lochgelly, Fife, was then arrested.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Kinnell he had pleaded guilty to a "very serious matter" and deferred sentence until February 2 for social work reports, remanding him in custody.

Kinnell's lawyer, Stephen O'Rourke QC, reserved mitigation for the sentencing hearing.