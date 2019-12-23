A labradoodle puppy has been stolen at knifepoint in Cornwall, police said.

Waffle, who is six months old, was taken while being walked by his owner in St Austell at 7am on Monday morning.

Cathryn Hussain, 54, described how she was putting cat litter trays in an outside bin when a man appeared.

Speaking to Cornwall Live, she said she turned to see the man with a scarf or snood over his face.

Police are appealing for information after a dog was stolen from #StAustell this morning (Monday 23 December). A six-month-old labradoodle called Waffle was taken while being walked by his female owner in the Belmont Road area at around 7am. https://t.co/hFummKXJmC pic.twitter.com/flDAKyjM9s — DevonCornwall Police (@DC_Police) December 23, 2019

The man gestured for Waffle to come with him and when she swore at him, he took his left hand out of his pocket.

She then heard a spring noise, which she believed was a flick knife, before Waffle was taken.

“He gestured again and pointed the knife at me and I just froze,” she told Cornwall Live.

“I can’t remember if he snatched Waffle or I handed him over but if I handed him over I feel awful.”

The suspect is described as being around 5ft 8in, was wearing a black, hooded top and scarf and spoke with a foreign accent.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 0116 231219.

Sergeant Steve White said: “The family of Waffle are very distraught and upset at the callous theft of their pet dog.

“Myself and all of the officers at the police station dealing with this crime also feel very sad for the family over what is a cruel and mean-spirited crime, especially during the Christmas period.

“I am sure that someone somewhere knows of a friend, relative or neighbour that has suddenly come into possession of a dog that may be Waffle.

“Please contact us if you have any suspicions, as Waffle should be with his real family this Christmas.”