More than 5,000 families and individuals in Scotland are having to endure the most common yet misunderstood form of homelessness – sofa surfing.

New research from national homelessness charity Crisis has unearthed the shocking findings that 71,400 British families and individuals – which it describes as households – are forced to stay on sofas or floors on a short-term basis as they have nowhere else to go.

Some 5,100 of these households are in Scotland. Last year 36,465 people told their Scottish council they were homeless.

The figure had risen slightly, but is well down from the 60,000 it was in 2005.

In October, Shelter Scotland launched legal action against Glasgow City Council over its “unlawful” practice of denying homeless people their right to temporary accommodation, which it says has left many sleeping rough or sofa surfing at the homes of family and friends.

The housing and homelessness charity is seeking a judicial review in the Court of Session – the first time the charity has taken such action against an entire local authority.

The Crisis report, based on interviews with 114 people who had experienced sofa surfing, shines a light on the horrific effects on a person’s mental and physical health as it erodes their relationships and leaves them trapped sleeping on sofas and floors with no viable way out.

The research also reveals the root causes that force people to sofa surf in the first place.

Some four in five reported a downturn in their mental health because of sofa surfing, many attributing this to the constant pressure of feeling like a burden, tension with their host and the insecurity of their living situation.

Earlier this month Richard Kerr, 32, who had been sofa surfing in Leith for two weeks, was traced safe and well after police launched an appeal for help when he had been reported missing amid concerns for his welfare and mental state.

A further three in four also told of the debilitating impact sofa surfing had on their physical health, reporting issues like extreme back and neck pain, chronic fatigue and the effects of poor diet with many having no access to cooking facilities.

And the isolation of sofa surfing has also been revealed, with three in five saying they are seeing their friends and family less. For many this was because they felt ashamed of their living situation and their close relationships fell apart, having overstayed their welcome.

Particularly stark instances include mothers who could no longer see their young children. Commenting on the research, Crisis chief executive Jon Sparkes said: “We know homelessness causes untold human suffering. Too many people in our society are facing unbearable pressures, forced to sleep on sofas and floors night after night after night. The harsh reality of sofa surfing is clear to see here – people trapped in this situation with no way out and everyday facing the worry that today could be the day they are asked to leave, with nowhere else to go. None of us should be forced to live this way.

“This research acts as a shameful reminder to the new government that tackling homelessness must be treated as a top priority. We know homelessness can be ended in the UK – but this will only be made a reality by investing in housing benefit, so it truly covers the cost of rents across the country, and making sure local councils recognise sofa surfing as a form of homelessness that is eligible for assistance across the board.

“In the meantime, anyone wanting to help can support Crisis, so we can be here this Christmas and all year round for anyone who needs us.”

The report said that for most, sofa surfing is not a one-off temporary situation or stepping-stone between homes – with a third having done so for between six months and three years.

A large number of people interviewed disclosed that they moved from one experience of sofa surfing straight to another and a significant proportion even went on to rough sleep after their last instance of sofa surfing.

It can be the beginning or part of long periods of homelessness where people move in and out of different forms, which are often insecure and dangerous.

Crisis said: “Failing to help people in this situation early on means we are allowing people to sofa surf long term, making it harder to leave behind for good. The constant insecurity can make it even harder for people to move on, as over half of people interviewed told how sofa surfing had negatively affected them searching for and maintaining employment.”

A key driver in the issue for over half was a lack of affordable housing, with nearly two-fifths stating that their housing benefit had not covered the cost of their rent, leaving many with mounting financial pressures.

An inquiry is currently examining Glasgow City Council’s ability to provide accommodation.

The Scottish Housing Regulator is to use its legal powers to assess the council’s homelessness services.

It comes after legal action was launched earlier this year amid claims that homeless people have been denied a place in temporary accommodation. Glasgow City Council said it has been engaging with the regulator.

Local authorities have a legal duty to house people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Shelter Scotland has now asked the Court of Session to postpone its legal case against the council into early 2020 following the launch of the inquiry.

Responding to the regulator’s inquiry, Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, said: ““We welcome any move which is designed to guarantee that homeless people in Glasgow receive the homeless services and emergency accommodation to which they have a legal right.

“Our concerns about Glasgow City Council’s failures are wide-ranging – from cuts to drug treatment beds, cuts to supported accommodation and an over-reliance on insufficient winter shelters.

“At a time when 45 homeless people died last year, Glasgow needs better.”