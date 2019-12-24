The selfless work of public servants over the festive period and the Christian belief in generosity and solidarity are the key themes in today’s Christmas messages from political leaders north and south of the border.

In a conversational video message posted from No 10, Boris Johnson, who at the weekend exhorted people to “put Brexit behind us and move on,” said that at Christmas people could take the opportunity, “whatever has gone before,” to celebrate all that was good in the world.

But as he expressed hope that people would be enjoying a “wonderful break” with loved ones, he urged people not to forget those who had selflessly put their celebrations on hold, including “our amazing NHS staff, many of whom will be working throughout the holidays to take care of us,” the police and other public servants “working tirelessly this Christmas”.

Mr Johnson, who at the weekend visited British armed forces in Estonia, also expressed his gratitude to the “wonderful members” of the country’s Armed Forces currently away from home on deployment and also to their families, who “will have an empty chair at the table when they tuck in to their Christmas dinner”.

The PM, who will spend Christmas in No 10 with his partner, Carrie Symonds, and their dog, Dilyn, ended on a humorous note, saying: “Folks, I hope you enjoy the next few days. Try not to have too many arguments with the in-laws or anyone else.

“And whoever you are, wherever you are, and however you’re celebrating, have a very happy Christmas, and I’ll see you all again in the New Year.”

In his address, Jeremy Corbyn urged people to build a “sense of togetherness” and said the Christmas message of love, hope and peace was more important now than ever before.

“This has been a difficult year for many of us,” admitted the Labour leader. “We didn’t succeed in delivering the change that so many people so desperately need. But Christmas is a chance to listen, reflect and remember all the things that bind us together: our compassion; our determination to tackle injustice and our hope for a better world.”

Mr Corbyn noted that at Christmas the scale of injustice and inequality was too often in very plain sight with homeless people living on the streets.

He said there would be many people helping the less fortunate at food banks and in shelters as well as “our brilliant NHS workers and all those who work in our public services, who will keep us safe over Christmas”.

He added: “Together, let's do all we can to make this a country that cares for the many and not the few…[to] build that sense of togetherness, not just for Christmas but for all the months and years ahead.”

From her official residence of Bute House in Edinburgh, Nicola Sturgeon also praised those who give up their time for others and urged people to "spread some Christmas cheer" by volunteering or "by being a good neighbour or friend".

With a Christmas tree and a saltire in the background, the First Minister called for Scots to be "especially thankful" for the “kind-heartedness and solidarity” of those still working in the public-sector over the festive period.

She added: "For many Christmas isn't a holiday at all; for example, for the people in our NHS and indeed all of our public services.

"Your efforts are appreciated all through the year but they are particularly appreciated at Christmas time."

Jackson Carlaw, the acting Scottish Conservative leader, also singled out praise for public servants like those who worked in the emergency services, for their continued work over the festive period and highlighted the plight of the homeless at Christmas.

Noting how 2019 had been a hard year politically with people having "too often focused on the differences between us", he said he hoped the “magic of Christmas casts its spell for people this year, helping families and friends remember what it is that unites them, not divides them".

Willie Rennie for the Scottish Liberal Democrats also recalled the "turbulent year in politics,” and paid tribute to those working in the public services, hailing "our hardworking NHS staff who will be there for us on Christmas Day should we need it" and thanking "the police and fire service workers who never take a day off".

Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, added his thanks to the hospitality workers, public service workers and emergency services workers, who were working over the Christmas period and urged people to think about their neighbours at this time of year, noting: “Loneliness can be a terrible thing at Christmas. So, we should look out for each other."

Patrick Harvie, the Scottish Greens co-leader, also thanked those who "spend part of their Christmas season working to help each other, whether the professionals in our NHS and emergency services or the volunteers giving time to support people who are marginalised, excluded and voiceless".