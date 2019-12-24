A man has been taken to hospital after a crash near Falkirk which knocked ot power for homes in villages near the area.

Emergency services were called to the scene, on the A905 at Airth just after 7am this morning, where the silver Skoda collided with the pylon while travelling north.

The Scottish Ambulance Service deployed an ambulance, along with its special operations unit and an air ambulance.

The 29-year-old man – who was the driver of the vehicle – was taken by road ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where his condition is described as “stable”.

The road has been closed in both directions while officers investigate the circumstances of the crash, with officers saying it will remain so “for the foreseeable”, to allow for the repair of the pylon.

Some properties are without power after a car hit an electrical pylon in #Airth, near #Falkirk. Emergency generators have been drafted in. pic.twitter.com/CBhki7sWDz — Paul Smith (@Journo_Paul) December 24, 2019

“The road is closed in both directions – and will be for the foreseeable – more due repair to pylon rather than collision investigation. Local diversions put in place.

“Inquiries are continuing in to the cause of the crash.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 7.20am today to attend an incident on the A905 near Airth.

“We dispatched one ambulance, our special operations team, and an air ambulance to the scene. We transported one male patient to Forth Valley Royal Hospital by road.”

According to the BBC, power in surrounding villages has been affected.