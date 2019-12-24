A football ground will need major repairs after a fire caused “catastrophic damage”, club officials said.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at Clachnacuddin FC’s ground at Grant Street Park, Inverness, at 9.23am.

The Highland League club said in a statement the fire within the main building is a “huge setback”, but they were thankful no-one was hurt.

READ MORE: Watch as deer invade Fort William training session

The statement said: “What appears to have been an electrical fault within our home changing area and kit store caused a major and dangerous fire which has caused catastrophic damage within our club.

“Firstly we would like to pass on our deepest gratitude to the officers from Scottish Fire and Rescue Service for their swift and professional actions which prevented a much more severe outcome.

“Secondly we are extremely grateful that nobody was hurt or involved in what could have developed into an extremely dangerous situation.

“The club have been in contact with the SHFL (Scottish Highland Football League) and will continue to keep them updated on what will now become a major repair and refurbishment project.

READ MORE: Fort William FC damaged by fire

“The club will now be in contact with the various bodies and organisations who will be involved in this major project.

“This is a huge setback for our club but we will be back on our feet in no time and will continue to ensure that the club continues as a cornerstone of the community and football in Inverness and the Highlands.”

The fire service said four appliances were sent to the scene and thermal imaging cameras were among the equipment used to tackle the blaze which was extinguished by 10.40am.