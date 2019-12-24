Police are appealing for information on a woman whose body was found on a beach alongside that of her pet dog.

Lisa Morrison was found dead in her hometown of Girvan, Ayrshire, at around 11am on Monday.

Police said the 47-year-old's death is not being treated as suspicious but are appealing for information on her movements in the days before she was found.Her body was discovered near to Golf Course Road.

Detective Inspector Stuart Lipsett at Ayr CID said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen Lisa between 6.30am on Saturday December 21 2019 and 10am on Monday December 23.

“Lisa is described as 5ft 7in, slim build with dark shoulder length hair and was wearing a black leather jacket, dark jeans and white trainers.

“We know that she had been out walking her small Staffordshire Bull Terrier on Saturday along the riverside leading to the harbour at Girvan and the dog was also found dead on the beach today, Tuesday December 24.”

Information can be passed to police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1105 of December 23 2019.