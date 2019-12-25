The parents of Madeleine McCann have said the search continues with "unwavering commitment" in a Christmas message to supporters.
Kate and Gerry McCann posted the message as they face their 13th Christmas without their daughter, who vanished aged three while the family were on holiday in Portugal.
The message, on the official Find Madeleine Facebook page, said "nothing has changed".
It added: "We love her, we miss her, we hope as always.
"The search for Madeleine goes on with unwavering commitment.
"Thank you to all our supporters for your steadfastness and compassion this year again and your warm Christmas wishes."
Scotland Yard launched an investigation, Operation Grange, into her disappearance in 2013 after a Portuguese inquiry failed to make any headway.
So far the investigation has cost £11.75 million with the Home Office agreeing to fund the hunt for Madeleine until at least March next year.
The case was propelled back into the spotlight in March this year with a new eight-part Nexflix documentary, 'The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann'.
