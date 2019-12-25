THREE members of the same British family have drowned in the swimming pool of a Spanish resort on Christmas Eve.

The tragedy unfolded around 1.30pm after a nine-year-old girl began struggling in the pool at the Club La Costa World resort near Fuengirola.

It is understood that her father, 52, and 16-year-old brother rushed to help her but all three died.

None of the victims have been named.

The girl and her father are reportedly British citizens while the brother holds an American passport.

Autopsies are expected to be carried out on Christmas Day at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Malaga.

The incident is being investigated by police divers.

A spokesman for Club La Costa World operator CLC World Resorts & Hotels said in a statement: "Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer is heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on December 24 2019.

"The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort's pools. First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

"The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

"We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesman said: "We are offering assistance to a British woman following an incident in Spain."