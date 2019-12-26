She was, decided Time magazine, the Person of the Year.
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg, aged just 16, came to embody the world movement against global heating. The Swedish schoolgirl was photographed again and again in the course of 2019.
Yet the most iconic image was always Greta clutching the hand-written “school strike for climate” which made her famous.
The climate crisis has been one of the great issues to be documented by press photographers around the world this year.
One of the most devastating pictures was taken of Enia Joaquin Luis, 11, waking up beside her sister Luisa, six, under plastic sheets.
They had been caught by a tropical cyclone in Mozambique in March.
Hundreds died in the storm, one of many to hit poor countries in the worst season on record.
Yet global heating has – at times – had to make way for other stories.
Trouble in Chile, for example, meant the world conference on keeping temperature rises down had to be moved to Spain.
Photographers caught the moment demonstrators took to Plaza Italia in Santiago in October after five straight days of street violence following the announcement of a hike in metro ticket prices.
Demonstrations got heated in Paris too. In January, France’s “yellow vest” protesters were back on the streets again as a government spokesman denounced them as hard-liners.
That same month, protesters clashed with riot police near the Greek Parliament in Athens. They were angry at recognition of North Macedonia.
Yet, perhaps, nowhere saw sustained demonstration over the year in the way they did in Hong Kong.
In August, thousands put up brollies to protest against an extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city.
There was non-political drama too. A photographer in Thailand recorded a devotee of a Chinese shrine with multiple skewers pierced through his cheeks.
In Turkey an image was captured of a baby girl in colourful costume diving underwater. Her parents believe that swimming contributes to children’s intelligence, perceptual and balance skills, and co-ordination.
Elsewhere in the near east strife continued. One image showed Palestinian families break their fast next to a building destroyed during recent confrontations between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip
But even in war, there were moments of hope. In Afghanistan, Ahmad Sayed Rahman, a five-year-old boy who lost his right leg when he was hit by a bullet in the crossfire of a battle, was pictured dancing with his prosthetic limb.
In Syria, a photographer pictured a man suspected of belonging to the Islamic State group walking past members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
US President Donald Trump was rarely out of the papers this year, not least for attacking Greta.
However, there were times Mr Trump was less than photogenic, as illustrated when he met Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in September.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.