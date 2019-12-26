IT has been a year of political turmoil for the UK and domestic drama for Scotland, and as always, our award-winning cartoonist Steven Camley has been poised at his drawing board, ready to deliver his satirical take on events both big and small.

From lampooning the buffoonish pomposity of puffed-up politicians to poignantly reflecting tragic world events, the artist has once again delighted readers thanks to his unique view of the news over the past 12 months, with little escaping his gaze.

But some events deserved more attention than others, and here we offer a selection of cartoons picked by Steven himself as he reflects on 2019.

The start of the year saw classrooms empty as children across Scotland and the world beyond took part in demonstrations against climate change, prompting disapproval from some quarters about the effect on their studies, which Mr Camley marked in February.

March saw his take on the news that the elderly of tomorrow will likely have to work on past today’s retirement age, which didn’t go down too well with those approaching 60.

The sad passing of Celtic legend Billy McNeill, captain of the Lisbon Lions, in April brought a heartfelt tribute from the cartoonist, with the famous footballer pictured climbing heavenly stairs to receive his last award from the Almighty.

President Donald Trump’s arrival in the UK for an official state visit and audience with the Queen was the catalyst for one of our cartoonist’s favourite images of the pair arriving for dinner with a baby seat for the oft-criticised US leader.

Later that month, the plight of migrants from El Salvador hit the front pages.

Our cartoonist delivered a powerful image of the Statue of Liberty, an icon for migrants worldwide, reacting to the deaths of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his daughter, Valeria, after they drowned trying to cross the Rio Grande.

However, more upbeat material returned towards the middle of the year, with jokes on the Scottish Government’s new bottle return scheme and the disappearance of ATMs in rural Scotland.