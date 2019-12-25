A GOVAN family received the best Christmas Day present as they welcomed their baby boy.

Baby Harry Robertson was born in ward 47 of the maternity unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital yesterday.

First-time mum Nicole Flannigan, 20, and dad Harry Robertson, 18 welcomed their 8lb 9oz bundle of joy at 5.15 am.

Nicole, who went into hospital at 11 pm on Christmas Eve to deliver the cute tot, said: "It was a hard delivery but we got there in the end."

She added: "Thanks to all the hospital staff who helped me with the delivery.

READ MORE: Retired midwife helps save baby's life after chance meeting with mother-to-be

Baby Harry is named after his proud dad who said: "I am very excited and happy to be a new dad.

"I never expected him to be born at Christmas, it just happened.

"It is definitely the greatest Christmas present I have had."

Baby Harry will stay in the hospital for 24 hours before he gets to go home and celebrate Christmas with his new family who put their festive dinner on hold.

Staff at the hospital also helped couple Samantha and Craig McCulloch, of Eaglesham, meet their little boy at 5.22 am.

The family is taking some time to decide his name and he weighed 6lbs 9oz.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in Scotland little Oliver Crispim made an appearance at 1.35am, to the joy of mother Ana Crispim and Zbigniew Kazimerczuk.

Oliver was born at the Simpson Centre for Reproductive Health at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, weighing 9lb 7oz.

READ MORE: How Glasgow and Edinburgh's flagship hospitals both battled crises in 2019

Both parents, who live in Edinburgh city centre, are said to be "delighted" by Oliver's arrival.

New Ayrshire lass Ayda Nicola May Blackwood pipped Oliver to the post, being born almost an hour before at 12.43am.

Born to mother Lynsey Rooney and father John Blackwood - both from Ayr - Ayda was delivered at Ayrshire Maternity Unit, tipping the scales at 7lb 2oz.

Over in Tayside, Jacob Alexander Clark entered the world at the home of his parents Kevin Clark and Louise Fairweather in St Cyrus.

Jacob was born at 1.13am on the 25th - three days before his due date - weighing in at 8lbs 6oz.

READ MORE: Police probe after woman and pet dog found dead on beach

Mr Clark said they had decided on a home birth to ensure a "more relaxing" experience for the expectant mother.

Grangemouth native Lisa O'Donnell also took delivery of her very own Christmas miracle at 4.52am on Wednesday at Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert - she is also taking her time to come up with a name for her daughter, who weighed 8lb 5oz.