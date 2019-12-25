Dozens of firefighters have been called to a blaze in the early hours of Christmas Day at The Base bar in Glencoe.

The log cabin bar and restaurant at Glencoe Mountain Resort has been badly damaged in the fire.

The alarm was raised by a passerby at 4.40am, with the fire service sending eight appliances.

No one was injured but by 6.14am flames had taken hold of the building and were burning through the roof.

Located at the base of the chairlift, the Base cafe offers impressive views of the Buchaile Etive Mor through its panoramic windows.

One appliance has remained at the scene, but firefighters had told the control room it was due to leave and return for an inspection at 5pm.

The incident has not yet been fully closed.

Firefighters used six breathing apparatuses and three hose reel jets to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

The resort was due to reopen at 9am Boxing Day, having closed on Christmas Eve.

Facebook user Mark Back Corries said The Base, near Ballachulish, had been devastated.

He posted: "Hopefully, the Ski Hire and Ticket Office is salvageable.

"Our thoughts go out to the dedicated team at Glencoe who work so hard.

"I'm sure they will have the support from the whole Glencoe crew and further afield."