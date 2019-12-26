IF those uppity Scots declare independence, my brother says, yellow Christmas hat askew as he leans forward across the table, grin emerging, we – England – should invade them the next day, subjugate them, and when they’re begging us to have them back, we should say "okay but you’ll be getting no devolution and no Barnett formula this time".

On a couple of special family occasions, yesterday being one of them, I have strategy. Take a sip every time you hear something outrageous. Not unique, I know, but a reliable de-escalation strategy to keep the peace nonetheless. So when that pearl of wisdom was put forward, I raised my glass, smiled, and took a sip. Bait successfully dodged. Miraculously, I’m yet to pass out from the mad sipping that normally ensues.

Incidentally, if the average Scot could have been a fly on the wall for many an Englander’s mentions of Scotland and the Union yesterday – my family’s certainly amongst them – I have no doubt they would have logged on to donate to independence causes today at dawn.

Were we always this divided over the Christmas dinner table? The list of Steer Clear subjects seems to grow by the year. “No Brexit”, Dad warned on Christmas Eve, making it the fourth year of asking – to mixed success – “you know Grandma doesn’t see it the same way we do”. Before long we added this month’s election to the list we keep in our heads as well.

But I can’t just blame Boris Johnson for the minefield of differences we find ourselves navigating. Have I told you I’m vegan yet? Well I am, and that threw up its own problems too, long before the day came around.

You can easily imagine the fun had at dinner as an extra dish yet again had to be cooked to accommodate the “bloody vegan”, as my brother affectionately calls me, somehow using non-existent oven space around the turkey, and the blind eye I turn to the butter and goose fat I have no doubt still goes into the trimmings.

What might not be as readily anticipated is the potential gift-giving run-ins. Two weeks ago my Mum, deftly using my brother as her go-between, conveyed her hope of receiving a pair of leather gloves from her vegan son for Christmas. You can see where this is going. Everything’s become political or contentious nowadays. You will rightly be wondering what we have come to when we now have to worry about asking for a simple pair of gloves for Christmas.

But in the Schofield household we remained immune to such concerns, as the irony of the request was entirely lost on Mother, and her doting son was happy to oblige. You see, I knew I was safe to buy them because the Vegan Police – Police Scotland’s more work-shy cousin – have Christmas Day off. And besides, I’ll gladly do it for the person who hunted down a vegan advent calendar one month earlier.

In that way we muddled along, and so it was that we made it through unscathed to the annual video-call with the gun-toting, Trump-loving branch of our extended family in the US. It’s an occasion that demands that perfect amount of alcohol in the system. Enough to set the nerves at ease as we set our sights on avoiding a virtual bust-up over the airwaves, but not so much that we guarantee causing the same.

“Oh, and don’t forget”, Mother turns to me and says – now for the fifth Christmas, iPad held aloft, ready to initiate the call. “Yes, yes,” I finish for her, “they don’t know I’m gay and you want to keep it that way,” each word dripping with the same unimpressed tone I offered the first time it was said. “It’s just not worth the hassle sweetie”.

Sip. Sip. Sip. Another one for good measure. And success. Pleasantries exchanged, outrage over Trump’s impeachment left hanging, the weans suitably fussed over to steer the conversation back away from politics. Bish, bash, bosh. We’re in the clear until Easter Sunday.

Once the over-indulgence of food catches up with us, it’s time for the television end of the day, and it’s plain sailing. First the Queen’s Speech on catch-up (the 3pm airtime surely having been chosen for maximum disruptive impact on Her Majesty’s subjects’ dinner). Next is whatever Mum and Dad want to watch – a balance of power that was struck with Downton Abbey’s mighty rise and has yet to be altered since the series ended. Who can believe that was four Christmases ago already?

Downtown Abbey’s arrival on the scene at Christmas coincided with my brother and me growing up. As the Christmases have hurtled by, I haven’t always noticed the small but lasting changes that take place from one to the next.

In Macklemore’s Christmas song, he sings “I wish I was a kid at Christmas time”. It certainly warms the heart to remember Christmas as experienced by a child. But actually, as we adapt to the new realities – like the diminishing desire to sit on the floor to open presents, or the complete lack of ideas for what to ask for which so often comes with growing up – we soon enter a new chapter of our catalogue of Christmases.

It’s one where the emphasis is more on the having fun, the laughter, the recounting of mishaps from Christmases past.

This has manifested in my family in the growth of silly gifts, normally involving attaching something to your head and throwing objects on to or into it. Last year was inflatable antlers and rings from Dad; this year I gave mini nets and balls.

It won’t be like this forever, but it’s a stage in my life of Christmases I’ve come to treasure. Before long I’ll be asked to work on Christmas Day, and I’m sure, a new set of bairns will come along one day too.

The 2010s has been a divisive decade for Britain, and Scotland not least in that category. But while we can make light of trying to get through the day unscathed, the festive period is by far our greatest time for coming together – and that’s exactly what we are doing right now up and down the country.

Remainers won’t stop believing we’re better off in the EU any time soon, and Unionists won’t be having a Damascene conversion either. But that’s okay. What we can all do is seize the goodwill and generosity towards one another we find by the bucketload at Christmas time and hold on to more of it to take into the 2020s.

In that way, we have a good shot at turning the tide on the divisions that have opened between us during the decade we’re about to leave behind, whatever that future holds.