A popular Scottish ski resort is set to remain closed on Boxing Day after a fire gutted its restaurant, leaving several accommodation blocks without power.

Bosses at Glencoe mountain resort say they are shutting down the facility until at least Friday, December 27 after a blaze “almost completely destroyed” their base station eatery.

It is understood eight fire crews battled the flames overnight, however the wooden structure was devastated during the incident and it is now set to close over the next few days so work to repair it can be carried out.

The cafe is a popular spot for those taking part in winter sports activities and offers an impressive panoramic view of Buachaille Etive Mor.

A statement posted on Facebook by the resort read: “At 2am last night the Base Station Building at the resort caught fire and despite the very best efforts of 6 fire crews was almost completely destroyed.”

Image: Facebook.com/GlencoeMountainResort

“This means the centre will be completely closed to the public tomorrow 26th Dec while we make the structure of the building safe. All ski lessons for tomorrow are cancelled and accommodation bookings for the 26th Dec are also cancelled as we currently have no power to the lodges (we will be working over the next few days to remedy this).

“All our comms are also currently down so apologies if we are difficult to get hold of over the next few days.

It continued: “We hope to be able to re-open for skiing, snowboarding and sledging (weather permitting) on the 27th Dec. Updates to follow tomorrow.”

“Thank you for all your messages and offers of support, they are massively appreciated by us all.”