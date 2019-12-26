A British father and his two children who drowned in a swimming pool at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol have been named.
Gabriel Diya, 52, his daughter Comfort Diya, 9, and his son Praise-Emmanuel Diya, 16, are understood to have died in the triple tragedy on Christmas Eve.
Mr Diya’s Facebook account lists him as a manager of Open Heavens London, a Christian religious group with origins in Nigeria, based in Charlton, south-east London.
It is understood Mr Diya and his daughter are both British, while his son is American.
