The RSPCA is looking into claims made by prominent lawyer Jolyon Maugham that he killed a fox with a baseball bat.
Mr Maugham, founder of the Good Law Project, said on Twitter on Thursday morning: “Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How’s your Boxing Day going?”
READ MORE: Scottish ski resort closes after fire rips through wooden restaurant building
An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “We’ve been made aware of this and are looking into it.”
Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your Boxing Day going?— Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) December 26, 2019
The RSPCA said on Twitter that the incident was “distressing”, after Twitter users tagged the animal welfare organisation in Mr Maugham’s post.
Mr Maugham claimed the fox had “got caught up in the protective netting around the chickens” and he “wasn’t sure what else to do”.
Government guidelines state that if a fox is caught in a trap or snare on a person’s property, they must “humanely kill any fox you catch while it’s in the trap or snare”.
Sorry to those upset by my tweet. My chickens were very distressed by the fox - both before and after I'd despatched it - and I wanted it out of the way quickly.— Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) December 26, 2019
READ MORE: Year of chaos, crisis and hope caught on camera
Gassing or poisoning foxes is prohibited.
Mr Maugham later apologised on Twitter to anyone who had been “upset” by the tweet.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.