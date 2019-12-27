MARK Smith raises four very pertinent questions for our First Minister Scotland (“Could you answer these four questions, First Minister?”, The Herald, December 23). Amazingly, despite the incessant calls from Nicola Sturgeon for a second independence referendum since the result of the 2016 EU referendum, she has not found time to properly address any of these issues publicly, despite being well aware of their relevance to people’s understanding of whether there should be another vote on independence anytime soon.

The First Minister, and I suspect most of the rest of Scotland, know the honest answers to the questions Mr Smith has posed, but equally she is aware that they are inconvenient to her cause.

A referendum in 2020 is not a genuine ambition of the First Minister, partly because polls suggest the result might not be in her favour, but also because, as experts have stated, logistically there would not be enough time to hold it next year. Instead the earliest it could happen would be one to two years after the 2021 Holyrood elections.

On the mandate issue, while Nicola Sturgeon claims it is “unarguable”, she is well aware of many potential arguments against it, not least because the latest General Election was primarily about Brexit. Equally, for many in Scotland the expectation that the result of the 2014 referendum should stand for a reasonable period, if not a generation, should not be overturned by a change in circumstances if opinion polling suggests those changes have not significantly shifted support for independence.

As for whether leaving the UK would be more complex and painful than leaving the EU, no one observing the machinations of the last three years of negotiations can think it would be anything but far worse to disentangle from the much closer and deeply seated UK union.

Finally, the First Minister will not want to publicly contemplate what she would do if the majority for independence in any future referendum was only slight. Would less than one per cent still be enough? Would a statistical draw be taken as justifying separation? Mr Sturgeon’s sense of fairness would have her answer no to that, but the ingrained nationalist ambition for independence at any cost will see her avoid facing up to such a conundrum until it actually happens.

Keith Howell, West Linton.

THE four questions to Nicola Sturgeon in Mark Smith’s column go a long way to identifying what doesn’t work with her approach to major constitutional issues in). As long as elections and referendums are based on first-past-the-post (FPTP), the results will be what he describes rather too gently as “an inaccurate reflection of opinion”.

The fundamental deficiency is that FPTP does not result in a spread of opinion in the so-called representatives which reflects the true wishes of the electorate as a whole. The votes of the PR-elected Scottish Parliament MSPs may seem more representative than FPTP, but bear in mind that 57 per cent of them are elected by FPTP in any case and the voters have no way of influencing the opinions or actions of the remaining list MSPs.

It doesn’t need to be this way. There is already a clear majority in the Scottish Parliament for the Single Transferable Vote and one has to question why it has not already been enacted. Mr Smith might consider adding that to his questions. I hope he gets some answers, as I haven’t.

Thomas GF Gray, Lenzie.

STUART Waiton (“The elitism of the SNP that could lead to their downfall”, The Herald, December 24) is right to highlight how elitism can be a downfall of a political party. However, to claim the stance of a Scottish-based party wishing to block a Brexit that the people of Scotland rejected at the ballot box during the 2016 referendum was an “anti-democratic platform”’ smacks of another kind of elitism, one the Scottish people rejected on December 12 as it slowly wakes up to how the UK is not the vehicle in which to invest its future.

The divided, uneven, dis-United Kingdom allows such views to fester, but it is this undemocratic straitjacket that the Scots find themselves in that will likely halt the SNP division he evidently craves, until after independence, when it would not be unsurprising as his article alludes to, that some movement to other or new parties could occur.

Iain Stewart, Carnoustie.

IT’S many years since Britannia ruled the waves, or, indeed, the air.

With so much of this country’s land, assets and economy under foreign ownership or control, it is little wonder that one seldom hears the use of the words ‘Great Britain’ to describe the nation.

Now, with the political rhetoric employed on either side of Hadrian’s Wall, the accuracy of the title “United Kingdom” must be open to question. Perhaps it is time to settle for the simpler description of “The British Isles”.

Malcolm Allan, Bishopbriggs.

