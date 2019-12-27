SHE died protecting her pupils in the 1996 Dunblane tragedy.

Now the memory of teacher Gwen Mayor lives on thanks to a charity in her name supporting arts, culture, music or sport in Scottish primary schools.

The Gwen Mayor Trust, which was set up by the Educational Institute of Scotland after the shooting, has announced funding for 11 projects across Scotland.

Schemes include a tone chimes musical project in Orkney, a healthy eating project in Dumfriesshire, a Scots language project in South Ayrshire and an inclusive play project

in Aberdeen.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said: “The Gwen Mayor Trust continues to support a wide range of wonderful projects in primary schools the length and breadth of Scotland.

“The EIS, and everyone associated with the trust, is extremely proud that the trust’s funding has benefited so many school communities and so

many young people over the years.

“The work of the trust in supporting arts, music, cultural and sporting projects across Scotland continues to be a fitting tribute to the memory

of Dunblane Primary School teacher Gwen Mayor.”

Mrs Mayor’s daughter and a former colleague from Dunblane Primary School are trustees to the fund, and all primary schools across Scotland are eligible to apply for funding from the trust.

Since the trust first started awarding grants

21 years ago, hundreds of primary schools and many thousands of young people have benefited through the support of the Gwen Mayor Trust.

Mrs Mayor died alongside 16 of her primary one pupils at Dunblane Primary with lone gunman Thomas Hamilton launched an attack the school’s gymnasium.