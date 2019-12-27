Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire in a multi-storey block of flats.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Kirkton Avenue in the Knightswood area of Glasgow just before 5am on Friday.

They extinguished the blaze in a property on the 22nd floor of the building.

Three people were passed into the care of the ambulance service and two of them were taken to hospital.