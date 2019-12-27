A major road in the Highlands has been closed to traffic following a serious morning collision between a bus and a car.

The A96 heading towards Elgin is closed in both directions after emergency crews were scrambled to West Road near the town in response to a multiple vehicle crash.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing fire crews using cutting equipment to free those invlved in the collision.

Motorists planning to travel on the road have been advised to find an alternative route.

Police and ambulance crews remain on the scene.

More to follow.