A major road in the Highlands has been closed to traffic following a serious morning collision between a bus and a car.
The A96 heading towards Elgin is closed in both directions after emergency crews were scrambled to West Road near the town in response to a multiple vehicle crash.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing fire crews using cutting equipment to free those invlved in the collision.
❗UPDATE⌚10.11#A96 ⛔CLOSED⛔#A96 is ⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions due to an RTC just west of Elgin due to a serious RTC— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 27, 2019
The road is likely to remain closed for some time@NETrunkRoads #DriveSafe #PlanAhead pic.twitter.com/8Wgo5TP7wf
Motorists planning to travel on the road have been advised to find an alternative route.
Police and ambulance crews remain on the scene.
More to follow.
