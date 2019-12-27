Two people have been hospitalised after a fire in a multi-storey block of flats.
Fire crews were called to the scene in Kirkton Avenue in the Knightswood area of Glasgow just before 5am on Friday.
READ MORE: Woman critical after seven pedestrians hit by car on Boxing Day
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed four appliances and an aerial unit were sent to Dunvegan Court at around 04:56.
They extinguished the blaze in a property on the 22nd floor of the building.
READ MORE: Major Highland road closed after serious morning traffic collision
Crews were eventually able to snuff out the flames.
Three people were passed into the care of the ambulance service and two of them were taken to hospital.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.