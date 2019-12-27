Two people have been hospitalised after a fire in a multi-storey block of flats.

Fire crews were called to the scene in Kirkton Avenue in the Knightswood area of Glasgow just before 5am on Friday.

READ MORE: Woman critical after seven pedestrians hit by car on Boxing Day

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed four appliances and an aerial unit were sent to Dunvegan Court at around 04:56.

They extinguished the blaze in a property on the 22nd floor of the building.

READ MORE: Major Highland road closed after serious morning traffic collision

Crews were eventually able to snuff out the flames.

Three people were passed into the care of the ambulance service and two of them were taken to hospital.